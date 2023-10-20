Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Akron 1-6, Bowling Green 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Akron Zips and the Bowling Green Falcons are set to square off in a Mid American East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Akron is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Akron's game on Saturday was all tied up 3-3 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 17-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of Central Michigan.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 24-14 victory over Buffalo.

Bowling Green's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Camden Orth, who rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries, and also threw for 77 yards and a touchdown. PaSean Wimberly also deserves a mention for his punt return touchdown.

Bowling Green's victory bumped their season record to 3-4 while Akron's loss dropped theirs to 1-6.

While only Bowling Green took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Akron might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Bowling Green.

Akron couldn't quite finish off Bowling Green when the teams last played back in October of 2022 and fell 31-28. Thankfully for Akron, Matt McDonald (who threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Bowling Green is a big 7.5-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Akron.