Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Akron 1-6, Bowling Green 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid American East battle as the Akron Zips and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Akron is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Akron's game on Saturday was all tied up 3-3 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 17-10 to Central Michigan.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against Buffalo by a score of 24-14. The win was just what Bowling Green needed coming off of a 27-0 defeat in their prior matchup.

Bowling Green's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Camden Orth led the charge by rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries, while also throwing for 77 yards and a touchdown. PaSean Wimberly also deserves a mention for his punt return touchdown.

Bowling Green's victory bumped their season record to 3-4 while Akron's loss dropped theirs to 1-6.

While only Bowling Green took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Akron.

Akron couldn't quite finish off Bowling Green when the teams last played back in October of 2022 and fell 31-28. Thankfully for Akron, Matt McDonald (who threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Bowling Green is a big 7.5-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Falcons slightly, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 9-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 37 points.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Akron.

Oct 01, 2022 - Bowling Green 31 vs. Akron 28

Oct 09, 2021 - Akron 35 vs. Bowling Green 20

Dec 05, 2020 - Akron 31 vs. Bowling Green 3

Nov 02, 2019 - Bowling Green 35 vs. Akron 6

Nov 17, 2018 - Bowling Green 21 vs. Akron 6

Sep 30, 2017 - Akron 34 vs. Bowling Green 23

Nov 09, 2016 - Bowling Green 38 vs. Akron 28

Oct 17, 2015 - Bowling Green 59 vs. Akron 10

Injury Report for Bowling Green

Connor Bazelak: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Akron