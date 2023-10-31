Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Ball State 2-6, Bowling Green 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Ball State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. After both having extra time off, the Ball State Cardinals and the Bowling Green Falcons will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 1st at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Ball State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Bowling Green.

Ball State was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 24-17 victory over Central Michigan.

Ball State relied on the efforts of Kiael Kelly, who rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and Marquez Cooper, who rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Bowling Green fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They claimed a resounding 41-14 victory over Akron at home. The score at the end of the third wound up being the final score as Bowling Green just coasted through the last quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Terion Stewart, who rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

Bowling Green's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. The heavy lifting was done by Darren Anders and Cashius Howell who racked up four sacks between them.

Their wins bumped Ball State to 2-6 and Bowling Green to 4-4.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be Ball State's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Bowling Green is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.