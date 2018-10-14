Bowling Green fires coach Mike Jinks after 1-6 start to the season, Carl Pelini takes over as interim
Jinks was in his third season as the head coach of the Falcons
Bowling Green announced that coach Mike Jinks has been relieved of his duties following a 1-6 start to the 2018 season. The 46-year-old was in the middle of his third year as the coach of the Falcons. Defensive coordinator Carl Pelini will take over the program on an interim basis.
"I want to thank Coach Jinks for all of his efforts with our football program and in the BG community," athletics director Bob Moosbrugger said. "However, we felt it was time to make a change in leadership. These are not easy decisions and we do not take this lightly. This affects 11 coaching families, 112 student-athletes and numerous support staff. We wish Mike and his family the best in their future endeavors."
Jinks was 7-24 in two-and-a-half seasons at Bowling Green. He took over prior to the 2016 season after Dino Babers left to take over at Syracuse.
"We have a talented group of hard working student-athletes and I look forward to the program finishing the season strong playing for the senior class under the leadership of Coach Pelini," Moosbrugger said. "Our football program has been a source of pride for our alumni and fans," Moosbrugger added. "We need football to be successful to help our entire athletics department and University. We are committed to excellence on the field and in the classroom."
Pelini is back as a head coach for now, after resigning in the middle of his second season at FAU after admitting to "illegal drug use." He was 5-15 in two seasons as the head coach in Boca Raton.
Pelini's first game as the Falcons head coach will be Saturday afternoon at Ohio.
