Bowling Green has hired Tennessee State coach Eddie George to fill its head coaching vacancy, the university announced Sunday. This will be George's first coaching opportunity at the FBS level after four years leading Tennessee State.

"I am truly excited to be the head coach at Bowling Green State University," George said in a statement. "Bowling Green is a wonderful community that has embraced the school and the athletics department. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the community and help build this program to the greatness it deserves. I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy for the possibilities this opportunity holds. I'm also thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where I played my college football. I look forward to meeting the team, the coaches, everyone in the athletics department and everyone in the BGSU and Bowling Green community."

George is set to replace former Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler, who recently left to become the quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. Loeffler posted a 27-41 overall record in six seasons at Bowling Green and led the program to three straight bowl appearances from 2022-24.

George just finished his fourth season at Tennessee State, leading the Tigers to a career-best 9-4 record capped by a Big South-Ohio Valley Conference co-championship and an appearance in the FCS playoffs. Tennessee State has upped its win total each year since 2022 under George.

George had a losing record in his first two years with the program, but Tennessee State improved to 6-5 in 2023. Fifteen of George's 24 career wins as a coach have come in the last two seasons, including six of 13 conference victories.

Tennessee State gave George his first career coaching appointment in 2021. Prior to that, he was a legendary running back at Ohio State and with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL. A member of the 2011 College Football Hall of Fame, George rushed for 3,768 yards and 44 touchdowns with the Buckeyes.

In 1995, George won the Heisman Trophy and several other awards, including the Doak Walker Award and the Maxwell Award. He was selected by the Titans -- then the Houston Oilers -- with the 14th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. George was a four-time Pro Bowl and a two-time All-Pro during his eight-year NFL career.