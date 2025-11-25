Teams looking to avoid the cellar in the MAC clash when the Bowling Green Falcons battle the Massachusetts Minutemen in MACtion on Tuesday night. Bowling Green is coming off a 19-16 loss to Akron on Nov. 18, while UMass dropped a 42-14 decision at Ohio that same night. The Falcons (3-8, 1-6 MAC), who have lost five in a row, are 0-5 on the road this season. The Minutemen (0-11, 0-7 MAC), who have lost 15 consecutive games, are 0-5 on their home field.

Kickoff from Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., is at 4:30 p.m. ET. Bowling Green leads the all-time series 4-0. The Falcons are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Bowling Green vs. UMass odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Bowling Green vs. UMass picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bowling Green vs. UMass. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for UMass vs. Bowling Green:

Bowling Green vs. UMass spread Bowling Green -14.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bowling Green vs. UMass over/under 44.5 points Bowling Green vs. UMass money line Bowling Green -662, UMass +474 Bowling Green vs. UMass picks See picks at SportsLine Bowling Green vs. UMass streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Bowling Green vs. UMass picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (44.5). The Minutemen have gone over the total in each of their last four games and in seven of the past 10. The teams have combined to go over in each of the last two meetings. The model is projecting 54 combined points as these teams sail past the Over.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. UMass, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?