Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Buffalo 2-3; Bowling Green 2-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American clash at noon ET Oct. 8 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. If the game is anything like Bowling Green's 56-44 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulls beat the Miami (OH) RedHawks 24-20 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Buffalo, but they got scores from RB Mike Washington and WR Justin Marshall. Buffalo's victory came on a 15-yard TD pass from QB Cole Snyder to Marshall with only 0:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Speaking of close games: last week Bowling Green sidestepped the Akron Zips for a 31-28 win. The squad ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Bowling Green QB Matt McDonald was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 247 yards on 29 attempts.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Buffalo going off at just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Bulls up to 2-3 and the Falcons to 2-3. Buffalo is 1-0 after wins this season, Bowling Green 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Buffalo have won four out of their last seven games against Bowling Green.