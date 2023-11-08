The Kent State Golden Flashes enter November without a victory against an FBS opponent in 2023. They'll hope to change that on Wednesday when Kent State welcomes the Bowling Green Falcons to Dix Stadium. Kent State is 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the MAC this season, and the Golden Flashes have dropped six straight games. Bowling Green toppled Ball State last week for a third consecutive victory, and the Falcons are 5-4 overall this season.

SportsLine consensus lists the Falcons as 10-point favorites for this 7 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS Sports Network. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 41 in the latest Bowling Green vs. Kent State odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Kent State vs. Bowling Green:

Bowling Green vs. Kent State spread: Bowling Green -10

Bowling Green vs. Kent State over/under: 41 points

Bowling Green vs. Kent State money line: BG -358, KSU +279

Bowling Green: The Falcons are 5-4 against the spread this season

Kent State: The Golden Flashes are 2-6-1 against the spread this season

Why Bowling Green can cover

Sophomore running back Terion Stewart is dominating the competition in the MAC so far. The Falcons hope to have him on the field in what should be a friendly matchup as he's considered a game-time decision due to a leg injury. Stewart is averaging 103.2 rushing yards per game in MAC action, generating five rushing touchdowns in five conference games. He is also averaging 6.1 yards per game for the full season, and Stewart brings a career average of 6.3 yards per carry into this contest. If he can go, he'll square off against a Kent State defense that has allowed the most points (32.8 per game) of any MAC team this season.

The Golden Flashes are in the bottom four of the MAC in rushing yards allowed and passing yards allowed, and opponents are averaging 7.8 yards per pass attempt with 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions this season. Stewart could tee off on a defense that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns (19) in the conference, and Kent State is also in the MAC's basement in sacks (nine) and third down efficiency allowed (48.4%) in 2023.

Why Kent State can cover

Kent State is in search of its first FBS win this season, but the Golden Flashes have a proven talent in sophomore wide receiver Chrishon McCray. He leads the MAC with 32 receptions, 481 receiving yards and four touchdowns in conference games this season. McCray also dominated against Akron, catching six passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Kent State's most recent contest.

The Golden Flashes are also facing a Bowling Green defense that is allowing opponents to convert 49.3% of third down chances in MAC games, the worst mark of any team in the conference. Kent State has also been better against the run in recent days, yielding only 114.6 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry against MAC opponents. The Golden Flashes are also limiting MAC schools to a 58.8% pass completion rate, and Bowling Green is last in passing yards (102.6 per game) among teams playing in MAC games.

How to make Kent State vs. Bowling Green picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Kent State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Illinois spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.