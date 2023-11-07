The Mid-American Conference has six midweek games to begin the college football week, and three of those MACtion contests arrive on Wednesday. One matchup will take place at Dix Stadium, with the Kent State Golden Flashes hosting the Bowling Green Falcons. Kent State is 1-8 overall and 0-5 in MAC competition this year, and the Golden Flashes will aim to stop a six-game losing streak. Bowling Green is 5-4 overall, including a three-game winning streak, and 3-2 against MAC foes this season.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Falcons as 9-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41 in the latest Bowling Green vs. Kent State odds. Before making any Kent State vs. Bowling Green picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bowling Green vs. Kent State and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Kent State vs. Bowling Green:

Bowling Green vs. Kent State spread: Bowling Green -9

Bowling Green vs. Kent State over/under: 41 points

Bowling Green vs. Kent State money line: BG -337, KSU +265

Bowling Green: The Falcons are 5-4 against the spread this season

Kent State: The Golden Flashes are 2-6-1 against the spread this season

Bowling Green vs. Kent State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bowling Green vs. Kent State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green has matchup advantages on both sides of the ball against a struggling Kent State team. On offense, the Falcons have a prolific ground game, averaging 143.3 yards per game. Kent State has given up almost 33 points per game in 2023, and the Golden Flashes rank in the bottom four of the MAC in rushing defense and passing defense, with the fewest sacks (nine) in the conference.

On defense, Bowling Green is No. 2 in the MAC in total defense, yielding only 325.2 yards per game. The Falcons also have 21 sacks this season, and they are facing a Kent State offense that is last in the MAC with only 14.1 points per game. Kent State also has the fewest rushing touchdowns (six) in the MAC, and the Golden Flashes are averaging only 3.0 yards per carry this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Kent State can cover

Kent State is in search of its first FBS win this season, but the Golden Flashes have a proven talent in sophomore wide receiver Chrishon McCray. He leads the MAC with 32 receptions, 481 receiving yards and four touchdowns in conference games this season. McCray also dominated against Akron, catching six passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Kent State's most recent contest.

The Golden Flashes are also facing a Bowling Green defense that is allowing opponents to convert 49.3% of third down chances in MAC games, the worst mark of any team in the conference. Kent State has also been stout against the run in recent days, yielding only 114.6 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry against MAC opponents. The Golden Flashes are also limiting MAC schools to a 58.8% pass completion rate, and Bowling Green is dead-last in passing yards (102.6 per game) among teams playing in MAC games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kent State vs. Bowling Green picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Kent State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Illinois spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.