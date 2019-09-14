Bowling Green vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bowling Green vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
Bowling Green (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)
Current Records: Bowling Green 1-1-0; Louisiana Tech 1-1-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Bowling Green will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. ET at home. Louisiana Tech will be strutting in after a win while Bowling Green will be stumbling in from a loss.
After a dominant victory in their contest next month, the Falcons were humbled last week. They were completely outmatched, falling 52 to nothing to Kansas State. Bowling Green's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the game before.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech took an ego-bruising loss against Texas, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. Louisiana Tech managed a 20-14 win over Grambling.
Bowling Green's loss took them down to 1-1 while Louisiana Tech's win pulled them up to 1-1. Bowling Green comes into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 106. Less enviably, the Bulldogs are 20th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 454.50 on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10 point favorite.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 76 degrees.
