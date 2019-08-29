Bowling Green vs. Morgan St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bowling Green vs. Morgan State football game
Who's Playing
Bowling Green (home) vs. Morgan St. (away)
Last Season Records: Bowling Green 3-9-0; Morgan St. 4-7-0;
What to Know
Morgan St. and Bowling Green are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Morgan St. struggled last year, ending up 4-7. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Bowling Green has set their aspirations higher this season.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Morgan St. ranked 17th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 149.6 on average. But Bowling Green was sixth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 167.6 on average. So...the Morgan St. squad has its work cut out for it.
Since the experts predict a loss, Morgan St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Falcons are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Bears.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 21.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
