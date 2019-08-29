Bowling Green vs. Morgan St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Bowling Green (home) vs. Morgan St. (away)

Last Season Records: Bowling Green 3-9-0; Morgan St. 4-7-0;

What to Know

Morgan St. and Bowling Green are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Morgan St. struggled last year, ending up 4-7. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Bowling Green has set their aspirations higher this season.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Morgan St. ranked 17th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 149.6 on average. But Bowling Green was sixth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 167.6 on average. So...the Morgan St. squad has its work cut out for it.

Since the experts predict a loss, Morgan St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Falcons are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Bears.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 21.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.