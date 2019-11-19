Bowling Green vs. Ohio: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Bowling Green (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Bowling Green 3-7; Ohio 4-6

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. Ohio and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Ohio doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 20.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Bobcats fought the good fight in their overtime matchup on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Ohio as they fell 37-34 to the Western Michigan Broncos. Ohio got a solid performance out of QB Nathan Rourke, who picked up 93 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 225 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, a victory for Bowling Green just wasn't in the stars as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 44-3 loss at the hands of the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Bowling Green's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Bryson Denley, who picked up 105 yards on the ground on 14 carries.

The Bobcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-7 against the spread when favored.

The Bobcats were fully in charge when the two teams last met in October of last year, breezing past the Falcons 49-14. Will the Bobcats repeat their success, or do the Falcons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Falcons.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Ohio have won three out of their last four games against Bowling Green.