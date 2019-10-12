Bowling Green vs. Toledo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Bowling Green (home) vs. Toledo (away)

Current Records: Bowling Green 1-4-0; Toledo 4-1-0

What to Know

Bowling Green lost both of their matches to Toledo last season, on scores of 66-37 and 52-36, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Bowling Green and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Saturday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons stagger into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses while Toledo skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

The afternoon started off rough for Bowling Green last week, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 52 to nothing loss at the hands of Notre Dame. QB Grant Loy had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.24 yards per passing attempt.

We saw a pretty high 73.5-point over/under line set for Toledo's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took their matchup against Western Michigan 31-24. The squad ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Toledo's win lifted them to 4-1 while Bowling Green's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bowling Green are stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only ten on the season. To make matters even worse for the Falcons, the Rockets enter the contest with 264.8 rushing yards per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. So the Bowling Green squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.99

Odds

The Rockets are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Falcons.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Bowling Green in the last five years.

Oct 06, 2018 - Toledo 52 vs. Bowling Green 36

Nov 15, 2017 - Toledo 66 vs. Bowling Green 37

Oct 15, 2016 - Toledo 42 vs. Bowling Green 35

Nov 17, 2015 - Toledo 44 vs. Bowling Green 28

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 44 degrees.