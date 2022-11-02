Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-5; Bowling Green 4-4

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 2 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Broncos beat the Miami (OH) RedHawks 16-10 two weeks ago. Western Michigan's RB Sean Tyler was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for one TD and 110 yards on 22 carries.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Palmer Domschke delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green was hampered by 101 penalty yards against the Central Michigan Chippewas two weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Bowling Green enjoyed a cozy 34-18 win over CMU. Bowling Green's WR Tyrone Broden filled up the stat sheet, snatching two receiving TDs. One of those touchdowns came with 0:55 remaining to put Bowling Green in the lead for good.

The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought WMU up to 3-5 and the Falcons to 4-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU comes into the game boasting the 34th most sacks in the nation at 21. But Bowling Green is even better: they rank first in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 32 on the season. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.15

Odds

The Falcons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Bowling Green.