The Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7) collide during Tuesday night MACtion to kick off the Week 13 college football schedule. Bowling Green had its four-game win streak come to an end last week as Toledo topped the Falcons 32-21. Likewise, Western Michigan's two-game win streak was halted on Nov. 14 when Northern Illinois shut out the Broncos 24-0.

Kickoff from Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 54.5. Before making any Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan and just revealed its picks and MACion predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green:

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan spread: Bowling Green -1.5

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan over/under: 54.5

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan money line: Bowling Green -127, Western Michigan +107

BGSU: Has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 10 of last 13 games

WMU: 6-4 ATS this season

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan has one of the best offenses within the conference. Heading into this contest, the Broncos are second in total offense (374.7), sixth in rushing offense (155.5), and second in pass offense (219.2). Junior quarterback Hayden Wolff has a strong arm with impressive accuracy on all three levels on the field.

Wolff has thrown for 1,382 passing yards with eight passing touchdowns. On Nov. 7, the Florida native went 25 of 36 for 333 yards and three passing touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Kenneth Womack is a reliable pass-catcher. Womack has strong hands and has a knack for getting open. The Maryland native reeled in 68 receptions for 647 yards and one score. In the win over Central Michigan, Womack had 12 receptions for 135 yards.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green likes to run the ball and be physical up front. The Falcons are averaging 143.1 rushing yards per game. Junior running back Ta'ron Keith is the main ball carrier currently with Terion Stewart sidelined with a leg injury. The Florida native has 324 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 6.1 yards per carry.

Keith is also a dynamic pass-catcher, logging 42 catches for 440 yards and three receiving scores. In his last outing, he finished with 64 rush yards, 51 receiving yards, and one score. Senior receiver Odieu Hiliare provides this offense with another solid weapon. Hilaire has snagged 31 passes for 338 yards and two scores. Last week, the Florida native caught six passes for 74 yards.

How to make Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.