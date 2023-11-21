Tuesday night MACtion features the Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7). Bowling Green is looking to get back on the winning side after losing 32-31 to the Toledo Rockets last time out, halting its four-game win streak. Likewise, Western Michigan's two-game win streak came to an end last week as Northern Illinois topped the Broncos 24-0 on Nov. 14.

Kickoff from Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 51.5. Before making any Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green:

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan spread: Bowling Green -1.5

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan over/under: 51.5

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan money line: Bowling Green -125, Western Michigan +105

BGSU: Has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 10 of last 13 games

WMU: 6-4 ATS this season

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan has one of the best offenses within the conference. Heading into this contest, the Broncos are second in total offense (374.7), sixth in rushing offense (155.5), and second in pass offense (219.2). Junior quarterback Hayden Wolff has a strong arm with impressive accuracy on all three levels on the field.

Wolff has thrown for 1,382 passing yards with eight passing touchdowns. On Nov. 7, the Florida native went 25 of 36 for 333 yards and three passing touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Kenneth Womack is a reliable pass-catcher. Womack has strong hands and has a knack for getting open. The Maryland native reeled in 68 receptions for 647 yards and one score. In the win over Central Michigan, Womack had 12 receptions for 135 yards.

Why Bowling Green can cover

The Falcons are solid defensively. They head into this conference bout ranked fifth in the MAC in scoring (24.7), fourth in run defense (137.4) and sixth in pass defense (199). This unit is also third in team sacks (28). Sophomore linebacker Cashius Howell is a speedy pass-rusher who uses finesse moves to get into the backfield. Howell leads the MAC in sacks (9.5) with 23 total tackles and one forced fumble.

The Missouri native has finished with at least two sacks in three of his last four games. Last week against Toldeo, Howell logged three tackles and two sacks. Senior linebacker Darren Anders is an instinctive defender on the second level. Anders has great play recognition skills, leading the team in total tackles (76) with 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. In his last outing, he totaled 11 total stops. The Ohio native logged double-digit stops in two of his last three games.

How to make Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?