Bradley Jennings, a former Florida State linebacker who helped the Seminoles win the 1999 BCS national championship, died unexpectedly Wednesday in Jacksonville at age 47, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Jennings earned first-team All-ACC and fourth-team All-America honors as a senior in 2001.

Jennings appeared in 41 games for the Seminoles, recording 339 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He was the third-leading tackler for Florida State during the 1999 national championship season, tied for the team lead in 2000 and led the Seminoles outright as a senior in 2001.

Jennings was considered an NFL Draft prospect, but he went unselected in 2002 after he was nearly fatally shot by a carjacker just weeks before the draft. He did not play in the NFL.

Two of Jennings' sons — Bradley Jennings Jr. and Branden Jennings — have played college football. Jennings Jr. spent four seasons at Miami (2017–2021) before finishing his career at Indiana in 2022. Branden, a fifth-year senior at Mississippi State, previously played at Maryland (2021), UCF (2022) and Hinds Community College (2023). He initially committed to Florida State in February 2020 before flipping to Michigan that October, then ultimately signing with Maryland during the early signing period.

Jennings' youngest son, Brody, is a three-star cornerback in the 2026 class and is committed to Michigan, but Florida State remains in pursuit. In March, Jennings visited Tallahassee for a recruiting visit where the Seminoles staff made their pitch.

"My brothers didn't come here but they're going to get one Jennings. That's what they said," Brody said, per 247Sports.

Jennings' daughter, Brittney, is a freshman on the Miami women's track and field team.