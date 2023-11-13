San Diego State coach Brady Hoke will be retiring following the end of the 2023 regular season, the school announced on Monday. Hoke served has served as Aztecs coach for two stints in his career. His current run began in 2020, while he previously led the program from 2009-10 before he was lured away by Michigan.

"I am proud of what we accomplished at San Diego State," Hoke said. "I am grateful to all the great student-athletes I've had the chance to work with, molding them into men, husbands, fathers and pillars in the community. I will always cherish my time leading this program. I'd also like to thank the wonderful staff I've worked with and wish them the best in the future."

Hoke began his second stint as Aztecs coach during the COVID-19 year of 2020 where he went 4-4 (4-2 Mountain West). He followed that up with a phenomenal season in 2021 that included a 12-2 record, 7-1 mark in the Mountain West, a West division title and win over UTSA in the Frisco Bowl. The program began to tail off after the 2021 season, however. The Aztecs went 7-6 in 2022 and have stumbled to a 3-6 mark this season with their lone Mountain West win coming on Oct. 14 when they beat Hawaii 41-34 in Honolulu.

"I am very appreciative for the work Brady Hoke has done with our football program at San Diego State both on and off the field," said San Diego State athletic director John David Wicker. "Brady set the standard in 2009 when he first arrived on The Mesa that we now hold ourselves too. However, it's more than wins and losses. Brady created a culture, led our program thru COVID, played two entire seasons in Carson, including a 12-win campaign, and takes seriously the development of young men off the field as well as on. I wish Kelly, Laura and Brady a happy retirement!"

Hoke is 104-90 during his 17-year career, which includes stops at Ball State (2003-08), San Diego State (2009-10, 2020-23), (Michigan 2011-14) and as an interim coach at Tennessee in 2017.

Hoke's most notable stint came with the Wolverines where he posted an 11-2 record in his first season in 2011, which included a win over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl and a No. 12 ranking in the final AP Top 25. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year following his debut stint in Ann Arbor. Things tailed off from that point, though, and he was fired after a 5-7 mark in 2014.