Brady Quinn's top Heisman Trophy candidates: J.T. Barrett soars after big win

With Stanford running back Bryce Love was sidelined by injury for Stanford's game against Oregon State in Week 9, the rest of the top Heisman Trophy contenders were shining in the weekend's spotlight games.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett leads Brady Quinn's Heisman Trophy watch for the week following his stellar performance against Penn State. Saquon Barkley falls to No. 3 after the loss, but he still added a couple huge highlights, including his kickoff return touchdown. Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield checks in at No. 2, while Notre Dame running back Josh Adams and Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate round out the top five.

Brady Quinn's Heisman Watch

1. JT Barrett, Ohio State

2. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

3. Saquon Barkley, Penn State

4. Josh Adams, Notre Dame

5. Khalil Tate, Arizona