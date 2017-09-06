BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott Will Play New York Giants in Week 1

Another day closer to the season and another day without clarity when it comes to the status of Ezekiel Elliott for the 2017 season. NFL arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld the six-game suspension of the Dallas Cowboys running back on Tuesday.

Elliott will play Sunday night against the Giants and then serve the suspension meaning he returns in Week 9 against the Chiefs. There's still a chance he doesn't serve the suspension this year if it goes through the courts.

Use Promo Code: FANTASY17 to get 50 percent off your first month of membership!

The NFLPA filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and if it's granted on Friday, it would freeze the suspension while it plays out in court to get the suspension overturned. If it's denied, Elliott begins the suspension in Week 2. The worst case scenario is the suspension comes later in the season and he misses the critical playoff weeks.

If you already drafted Elliott, you likely planned for him being absent and assumed the worst case scenario is he was missing six games. If you are still drafting the next few days, he's likely going to go anywhere from the early second round to the middle of the second round.

In the last ten drafts FFWC drafts, Elliott has an ADP of 14 and that's with 11 starters. The high stakes world is banking on Elliott getting the temporary restraining order based on the ADP.

It comes down to how much risk you want to take. If you're risk averse, you'll avoid him because you have to take him in the first two rounds. If you take him early in the second round, you will have to draft with the mindset he will miss six games and plan accordingly.

A lot comes downs to league format as well. The fewer starting spots, the more aggressive you should be. The more teams make the playoffs, the more aggressive you should be. The earliest I would take Elliott is the start of the second round.



PLAY AGAINST THE BEST WITH SCOUT FANTASY! | Odds