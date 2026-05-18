Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has filed an injunction against the NCAA seeking immediate eligibility for the 2026 college football season.

Sorsby has retained Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney who won an historic victory in House v. NCAA, to fight the governing body's gambling investigation into his recent betting activity. The legal team is seeking a resolution to the case by June 15, a week ahead of the June 22 declaration deadline for the NFL Supplemental Draft.

The NCAA opened an investigation into Sorsbey after he allegedly placed various bets on sporting events during his career at Indiana. Sorsby is on an indefinite leave of absence from the football program to seek treatment for gambling addiction. The NCAA has yet to rule on the case, but Sorsby's injunction claims he is "currently ineligible to play for Texas Tech due to prior violations of the NCAA's sports gambling rules."

The filing argues that Sorsby suffers from a "mental health condition" and has been "clinically diagnosed" with a gambling addiction.

"The NCAA has weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices," the injunction reads.

The NCAA responded to the injunction with a statement to ESPN.

"The NCAA has not received a reinstatement request for this case," the statement reads. "The NCAA generally doesn't comment on pending reinstatement requests, but the Association's sports betting rules are clear, as are the reinstatement conditions. When it comes to betting on one's own team, these rules must be enforced in every case for the simple reason that the integrity of the game is at risk with a statement.

"Every sports league has these protections in place, and the NCAA will continue to apply them equally because every student-athlete competing deserves to know they're playing a fair game."

Far-reaching impact

One of the top-rated players in the transfer portal this cycle, the former Cincinnati quarterback was ranked as the No. 2 overall player after throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bearcats last season.

"We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said in a statement after Sorsby announced he was stepping away from the program to get help this spring. "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."

Texas Tech made an aggressive push this offseason to position itself as a legitimate conference contender, and Sorsby's signing was a major part of that effort. He brings experience, toughness and the kind of live-game seasoning coaches covet in the expanded playoff era, especially when programs are spending more than $5 million in the portal market. If Sorsby earns an injunction, the Red Raiders immediately stabilize the most important position on the field with a quarterback capable of operating an uptempo offense and handling pressure moments.

Without him, however, the equation changes considerably.

The timing of the decision matters almost as much as the outcome. Summer chemistry work, player-led practices and preseason installation are all affected when a staff doesn't know who its QB1 will be. With the NFL evaluation window also in mind entering mid-June, that helps explain the urgency from Sorsby's representation. Texas Tech's investment in roster construction suggests the program believes its championship window is open immediately if Sorsby is eligible.

Backup plan

McGuire revealed Monday that Sorsby's projected backup, Will Hammond, is expected to be cleared for all football activities on August. 21 and would ideally be ready to go for the Red Raiders' Week 3 Big 12 opener against Houston.

Hammond was an integral part of last year's conference title-winning team as the first player off the bench behind Behren Morton. He threw for 680 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions last season as a redshirt freshman over eight appearances, including a pair of starts. He also rushed for 299 yards and five scores.

NCAA needs a win

The NCAA has spent the last several years navigating transfer waivers, junior college seasons, COVID-19 exemptions and evolving eligibility interpretations with inconsistent results. An injunction win for Sorsby would only reinforce the growing perception that eligibility rules remain fluid in the modern era.