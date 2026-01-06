It should come as no surprise at this point, but Texas Tech spares no expense when it comes to recruiting. The Red Raiders recently celebrated the addition of top transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby with advertisements posted in Times Square. Texas Tech posted a welcome message on Times Square's famous digital billboards.

Sorsby is the gem of Texas Tech's 2026 transfer haul thus far. The former Cincinnati star ranks as the No. 2 player nationally and the No. 2 quarterback in 247Sports' Transfer Portal Rankings. He reportedly commanded a price tag of $5 million in name, image and likeness revenue, making him the highest-paid quarterback in college football.

Sorsby enters his final year of collegiate eligibility after a breakout season with the Bearcats. The former Indiana starter initially transferred to Cincinnati ahead of the 2024 season and led the Bearcats to a 7-6 record in 2025 while throwing for 2,800 yards and a career-high 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also rushed for 580 yards, a new personal best, and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Texas Tech hopes that Sorsby can maintain its modern resurgence under coach Joey McGuire after the Red Raiders, who went all-in on the 2025 portal, won a Big 12 Championship Game and earned a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech is also betting on Sorsby elevating its offensive ceiling. The Red Raiders were held scoreless while managing just 215 total yards of offense in their CFP debut against Oregon. Quarterback Behren Morton completed 18 of his 32 pass attempts for 137 yards with two interceptions.