Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby has committed to Texas Tech, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz report, choosing the Red Raiders after a quick visit schedule that also included LSU.

Sorsby is rated as the No. 2 quarterback and the No. 2 overall transfer prospect in this cycle in the 247Sports transfer rankings.

Sorsby's decision keeps him in the Big 12 and gives Texas Tech an experienced option at quarterback after a season that ended with lingering questions at the position. The Red Raiders won the Big 12 Championship for their first out-right conference title since 1955 but struggled offensively in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Oregon at the Orange Bowl, where Behren Morton was unable to generate much production in a 23-0 shutout.

Texas Tech has already demonstrated a willingness to be aggressive in the transfer portal, using resources and NIL opportunities to target impact players at positions of need. Sorsby's addition signals that the Red Raiders are prepared to continue that approach, blending proven experience with a roster built to compete at the highest level of the conference.

How Sorsby fits with Texas Tech

Sorsby joins a room that includes rising sophomore Will Hammond, who suffered a torn ACL this season. While he could be ready for the start of 2026, Sorsby provides immediate experience and the option for Hammond to gain more experience in a backup role before taking over the reins in 2027.

When Sorsby initially made his decision to enter the transfer portal, there was speculation he could also explore the NFL Draft after a breakout season that put him on the radar as a potential early-round pick. Instead, he appears ready to return to college for a final year, giving him an opportunity to further refine his game and improve his draft stock.

Sorsby will arrive at Texas Tech with three years of starting experience and a track record of production at the Power Four level, though team success has varied. He is 13-17 (.433) as a starter in his career, including a 1-6 mark at Indiana as a redshirt freshman in 2023. After that season, he transferred to Cincinnati ahead of the 2024 campaign and went on to establish himself as one of the Big 12's more efficient passers across two seasons with the Bearcats.

Sorsby does it with arm, legs

During his time at Cincinnati, Sorsby passed for 5,613 yards and 45 touchdowns, completing 62.9% of his passes. He led the Big 12 in yards per completion (13.5) this season. He showed consistent command of the offense early in the season, including a seven-game stretch without an interception. Sorsby matched a career-low with only five picks in 12 games this season. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Sorsby also adds value as a runner, becoming more involved in the ground game as his career progressed. He finished this year at Cincinnati with a career-high 580 rushing yards on 100 carries and nine rushing touchdowns, matching his total from the previous season. While Cincinnati closed the year with four straight losses and his passing efficiency dipped late, his overall body of work made him one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the portal.