Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will step down from the conference office and take a job outside of college athletics, the league announced on Friday. Yormark is expected to be with the conference through at least January 2027.

"Serving as the commissioner of the Big 12 Conference has been an extraordinary honor," Yormark said. "I want to thank the Big 12 Board of Directors, Board Chair Douglas A. Girod, athletic directors, coaches, student-athletes, fans, fellow commissioners and trusted colleagues at the league office. I am looking forward to passing the baton to the next commissioner and continuing to cheer their league on as a lifelong fan of the Big 12."

Yormark stepped into the conference at a pivotal time in 2022 as the league faced a major realignment moment. He helped shepherd the league through adding eight new schools in a two-year period and negotiated a long-term television contract that stabilized the league.

He was an unusual choice at the time after never working in college athletics, instead coming immediately from his role as CEO of Jay-Z's Roc Nation. He also worked in NASCAR and with the Brooklyn Nets.

Under his leadership, the Big 12 vastly increased its business portfolio, including a partnership with Monster Energy to serve as naming rights partner on the football and basketball sides. The league also introduced a live music halftime show during the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Big 12 now faces a pivotal hire heading into the back half of its television contract, with more realignment expected ahead of a 2031 contract date.

CBS Sports will have more on this breaking news shortly.