The Belichick family contingent in Chapel Hill is growing. Brian Belichick, the youngest son of first-year North Carolina coach Bill Belichick, is expected to join his father's staff as the safeties coach, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Brian most recently spent five seasons as the New England Patriots' safeties coach. He got his start in New England working as a scouting assistant before making the switch to an on-field coach for his father. He stayed with Jerod Mayo, his father's replacement for one season in New England, but was not retained by new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Belichick joins his father Bill and older brother, Steve, who spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Washington under Jedd Fisch before being named to the same position at UNC. All three had previously worked together with the Patriots.

"This opportunity, it's awesome," Brian told reporters last month about his father's transition to college football. "UNC's a great school, football program, exciting fanbase nationally, down there — not that I have a lot of background on it. People are excited, and that's great."

There's a family flavor in Chapel Hill.

Not only are there now three Belichicks on UNC's staff, but there are also two Lombardis. Michael Lombardi, the former Cleveland Browns general manager, was Belichick's first hire (GM). His son, Matt, has been hired as an offensive assistant and is expected to work with the quarterbacks.