LSU is firing fourth-year coach Brian Kelly, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. The move comes after the Tigers failed to deliver on high expectations in a disappointing 2025 season. The 64-year-old Kelly is in the midst of a 5-3 season in Baton Rouge. His buyout of $50-plus million will be the second most ever paid to a college football coach.

A contentious Sunday of meetings in Baton Rouge culminated in Kelly's exit. CBS Sports had previously reported that Kelly arrived at the football facility in the morning with the expectation of firing offensive coordinator Joe Sloan following a bad showing Saturday night against Texas A&M -- the continuation of an awful trend in 2025, which has seen LSU post its worst points per game mark since 2009.

The day ends with Kelly's ousting. Running backs coach Frank Wilson will be the interim coach.

Two of the highest-paid buyouts ever have occurred this month. CBS Sports Research

The high-profile leadership change by athletics director Scott Woodward, who made the splashy hire of Kelly in 2021, is the latest in what has already been a whirlwind of a coaching carousel cycle. LSU jumps toward the front of the line of programs seeking a home-run hire, along with Penn State, Florida, Virginia Tech and numerous others at the Power Four level.

Woodward, by the way, is the same AD who hired Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M -- setting the stage for Fisher to receive an all-time-rich $76.8 million buyout.

With its sights set on reaching the College Football Playoff, LSU invested heavily in its roster through the transfer portal and loaded up on talent with the No. 1-ranked class in the cycle, per 247Sports. That recruiting push indicated LSU was all-in on competing for an SEC championship and its first CFP berth of the Kelly era.

The Tigers' defense improved significantly with the influx of instant-impact playmakers, but in a reversal from previous years, it was the offense that struggled to hold up its end of the bargain this season. LSU is averaging its fewest points per game since 2009 and its fewest yards per game since 2011.

To fall short of lofty expectations, and to do so for a fourth time in as many years, was the final straw for Kelly to end his reign in Baton Rouge. The angst around the LSU program reached palpable levels with the Week 9 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M. Chants of "Fire Kelly" echoed throughout Tiger Stadium as LSU squandered a halftime lead and fell in blowout fashion to the Aggies in a 49-25 loss. LSU has a bye this weekend and then plays rival Alabama.

Kelly's buyout ranks among the largest in college football. Programs have not been deterred by colossal buyouts in this hectic cycle, though, and LSU is the latest to eat a sizable chunk of money to make a change. The athletic department owes Kelly more than $52 million for parting ways with him during the season. The buyout calls for Kelly to receive 90% of the salary owed through the remainder of his contract, which measures $52,380,000 at season's end.

Most expensive buyouts in college football history

Rank Coach School Buyout 1 Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M $76.8 million 2 Brian Kelly LSU $53.8 million 3 James Franklin Penn State $49 million 4 Gus Malzahn Auburn $21.4 million 5 Billy Napier Florida $21.2 million 6 Charlie Weis Notre Dame $18.9 million 7 Willie Taggart Florida State $18 million 8 Ed Orgeron LSU $16.9 million 9 Tom Allen Indiana $15.5 million 10 Tom Herman Texas $15.4 million

Because LSU fired Kelly in the middle of the campaign, it must also pay him 90% of the remaining $9.4 million salary owed for the 2025 season.

Breakthrough season evades Brian Kelly

LSU is a proud program with national championship expectations (its three prior coaches won one) and thus faced inherent risk when it hired Kelly ahead of the 2022 season. The longtime Notre Dame coach failed to get over the championship hump at his previous spot and only once reached the CFP. The same troubles followed him to LSU and were ultimately what spelled the end of his tenure.

Never did the Tigers win more than nine regular-season games under Kelly's leadership. They generally hovered near SEC title contention but regularly fell just short, losing at least two conference games in each of Kelly's four years at the helm. Particularly frustrating for the Tiger faithful was to see the program fall short of championships despite a terrific run at the quarterback spot with Heisman Trophy-winner Jayden Daniels and future NFL Draft pick Garrett Nussmeier.

LSU peaked at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 this season, reaching its highest ranking of the Kelly era. The Tigers climbed into the top 10 in each of his four years, indicating that they often came close to earning a playoff berth but had their hopes dashed by untimely losses.

Brian Kelly faces crossroads in coaching career

One of the biggest questions facing Kelly moving forward is whether he will seek a new job or hit the pause or stop buttons on his career. The 64-year-old may have his pick of multiple jobs given the widespread movement on the coaching carousel but could also emerge as a more attractive target in future cycles if he takes time off.

If Kelly were to spend the 2026 season away from the sidelines, it would mark his first year without a head coaching job since 1990, before he made his debut. This is the first time in Kelly's career that he has been fired. He left each of his previous stops -- Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame -- to accept offers elsewhere.

Kelly went 34-14 at LSU and has a career mark of 297-109-2 spanning all of his five jobs. He won two Division II national championships at Grand Valley State and reached the BCS National Championship Game once during his Notre Dame tenure.