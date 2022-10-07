As LSU aims to improve its athletic facilities, head coach Brian Kelly is supporting the cause with his own wallet. The school announced Friday that Kelly is committing $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation for the development of a new training room and recovery suite.

The donation by Kelly sets a record for being the biggest by a sitting head coach in LSU history. The new training room and recovery suite, which is still pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, will be available to athletes from all 21 varsity programs.

Kelly released a statement on his construction, and he said he wants to make sure that LSU's athletes have the best care they can possibly receive.

"Investing in the health and well-being of student-athletes is among the most important commitments a coach can make, and my family and I are honored and privileged to contribute to the expansion of our athletic training room and recovery suite," Kelly said in his statement. "The commitment from TAF, LSU Athletics, and our partners in the community to provide the best sports medicine and comprehensive care to generations of Tigers is unwavering and unmatched, and we are grateful to be able to give back to all of our student-athletes."

According to LSU, the proposed expansion of the athletic training facility includes "X-ray suite, sleep lab, upgraded physicians' offices, infrared sauna, steam room, hyperbaric chamber, hydrotherapy and cryotherapy spaces, and more."

On the field, Kelly and the Tigers are preparing for a visit from the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon. That game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.