Former Ohio football coach Brian Smith has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the university, alleging the school breached his employment contract by firing him for cause in December and damaging his reputation through what the complaint describes as a rushed and unfair process.

A copy of the complaint, filed in the Ohio Court of Claims and obtained by CBS Sports' Richard Johnson, seeks the remaining balance of Smith's contract and alleges the university wrongfully terminated him based on allegations that were never proven or properly investigated.

"This case arises from Ohio University's decision to destroy the career and reputation of its head football coach first and justify it later," the complaint states.

Ohio University did not immediately return a request for comment from CBS Sports.

The school announced Dec. 17 that Smith had been fired for cause following what it called an administrative review into "serious professional misconduct" and conduct that reflected unfavorably on the university. Smith had been placed on leave earlier in the month, with defensive coordinator John Hauser named interim coach.

At the time of Smith's dismissal, records obtained by The Associated Press showed the university cited alleged extramarital affairs -- including one with a graduate student -- and alcohol-related conduct, including claims he appeared intoxicated at a public event and repeatedly used alcohol in his office.

University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez wrote in a notice of intent to terminate that Smith had brought "disrepute, scandal and ridicule" to the school.

Smith's lawsuit disputes those claims and argues that Ohio failed to follow the standards required under his contract before firing him. The complaint says the university terminated Smith "in a matter of days" and without completing any meaningful investigation.

It further alleges Ohio publicly linked Smith to accusations of sexual misconduct, moral turpitude and professional unfitness even though those allegations were "never adjudicated, never proven, and never subjected to the fair and contractual process OU promised."

The complaint also contends the university improperly used a prior corrective reprimand and a consensual adult relationship as grounds for termination.

Attorney Rex Elliott, representing Smith, said in a statement that the coach is owed the compensation guaranteed under his agreement.

"OU's actions have irreparably harmed coach Smith's coaching career, and he is owed the full balance of his contractually agreed-upon compensation," Elliott said.

Elliott previously challenged the university's stated reasons for dismissal, saying Smith's divorce proceedings were already underway when he began dating and arguing the school had no written policy barring employees from dating students outside the athletic department.

Smith, 45, was promoted to head coach in December 2024 after Tim Albin left for Charlotte. He had previously served as Ohio's running backs coach, associate head coach and offensive coordinator after joining the program in 2022.

The Bobcats went 9-4 under Smith, including a Cure Bowl victory over Jacksonville State at the end of the 2024 season.

Hauser coached Ohio to a win in the Frisco Bowl against UNLV after Smith's firing and was later named full-time head coach for the 2026 season.