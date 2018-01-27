Brian VanGorder reportedly joining Louisville staff as defensive coordinator

Brian VanGorder is reportedly set to link back up with Bobby Petrino, filling Louisville's opening at defensive coordinator.

FootballScoop is reporting that VanGorder, 58, is expected to return to the sideline after spending the last two seasons as a defensive analyst as the Cardinals' replacement for Peter Sirmon, who officially resigned after just one season as defensive coordinator earlier this month.

And while it was originally expected that VanGorder would receive a promotion from analyst to a coaching role at Oklahoma State, now it seems that the coordinator job is going to prompt another move for the longtime defensive assistant.

VanGorder was the linebackers coach for the Atlanta Falcons during Bobby Petrino's one-year stint in the NFL in 2007. Previously the defensive coordinator at Georgia, Auburn and Notre Dame, VanGorder worked as an analyst for Kirby Smart at Georgia in 2016 and for Oklahoma State in 2017. In total, VanGorder has worked for 10 different college programs and three NFL teams in 37 seasons of coaching.