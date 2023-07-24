Legendary coach Howard Schnellenberger brought Louisville and Miami to national prominence during the 1980s and 1900s, and now the ACC schools will have an official rivalry honoring Schnellenberger when they begin the conference's new scheduling matrix as permanent opponents. The Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday that Louisville and Miami will play for the Schnellenberger Trophy to honor the longtime coach. The trophy features Schnellenberger's actual cowboy boots, which have been bronzed, and the trophy will be kept on the winning team's campus until the following season's meeting.

"Coach Schnellenberger was known for wearing dress cowboy boots to complement his coat and tie on the sidelines during his coaching tenure at both schools," said Greg Fante, president & CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission. "We are grateful to Coach's wife, Beverlee, who graciously donated a pair of those boots entrusting us with this valuable memento."

Schnellenberger led Miami to national prominence when his five-year stint began in 1979. He finished his career with the Hurricanes with a 41-16 record and a national title in his final season with the program in 1983. He took over at Louisville in 1985 and led the Cardinals to a 54-56-2 record in 10 seasons. That record included wins in the Fiesta Bowl following the 1990 season and Liberty Bowl in 1993.

"We appreciate the Louisville Sports Commission's commitment to honor Howard Schnellenberger's legacy with this trophy," said Louisville athletic director Josh Heird. "Howard Schnellenberger is an iconic name in college football, but more importantly, he's symbolic of the success and tradition that the University of Louisville and University of Miami football programs have enjoyed on the field. To celebrate the budding rivalry between the two programs with a trophy that bears his name is a fitting way to pay tribute to the contributions he made to both universities. With this game having an impact on the conference standings, this trophy will add to the intensity and importance of each game in the series."

Schnellenberger's iconic career also featured stops at Oklahoma in 1995 and Florida Atlantic, which bears his name on its field, from 2004-11.