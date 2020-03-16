Brown staffer Heather Marini makes history in becoming first female Division I position coach
Marini joined the Bears staff in 2019 in a support role
Brown announced Monday that it has promoted Heather Marini from its support staff to the program's quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in the history of Division I college football. Marini spent the 2019 season as an offensive quality control assistant.
"Heather has earned the coaching position," said head coach James Perry. "In one season with our program, Heather has done a great job for us. She has proven through her efforts in the office every day with us in an off-the-field role that she's ready to run the quarterback room."
Marini previously worked for the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist. She joined the Brown staff last year after participating in the Women's Careers in Football forum. It's the next step for a program that has been dedicated to providing opportunities for women in football.
"For the past three years, I've been fortunate to have three different women on my staffs, also including Phoebe Schecter and Sue Lizotte," Perry said. "Promoting Heather to our quarterbacks coach makes us a stronger program and I know she will be a pioneer in the expanding roles women have in collegiate football."
Marini, a native of Australia, earned a Bachelor's degree in Emergency Health from Monash University and a Bachelor's degree of Exercise and Sport Science at Deakin University -- both of which are in Australia. She played quarterback for the Gridiron Victoria Women's Tackle Football team, as well as the Monash Warriors Women's Gridiron club.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Orlando wants to host Army-Navy
The battle between the Black Knights and Midshipmen has never been played south of Maryland
-
Oregon lands 4-star QB in 2021 class
Thompson is the No. 142 player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings
-
LSU's Orgeron records COVID-19 PSA
The LSU coach gives some common sense advice on how to slow down the spread of COVID-19
-
Oklahoma RB Sermon to transfer
Sermon finished fourth on the Sooners in rushing last season
-
Where does college sports go from here?
These questions may not be answered anytime soon, but they will have to be before sports proceed
-
College football coronavirus updates
Conferences are starting to make their decisions on whether to move forward with spring football...
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game