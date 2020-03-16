Brown staffer Heather Marini makes history in becoming first female Division I position coach

Brown announced Monday that it has promoted Heather Marini from its support staff to the program's quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in the history of Division I college football. Marini spent the 2019 season as an offensive quality control assistant.

"Heather has earned the coaching position," said head coach James Perry. "In one season with our program, Heather has done a great job for us. She has proven through her efforts in the office every day with us in an off-the-field role that she's ready to run the quarterback room."

Marini previously worked for the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist. She joined the Brown staff last year after participating in the Women's Careers in Football forum. It's the next step for a program that has been dedicated to providing opportunities for women in football.

"For the past three years, I've been fortunate to have three different women on my staffs, also including Phoebe Schecter and Sue Lizotte," Perry said. "Promoting Heather to our quarterbacks coach makes us a stronger program and I know she will be a pioneer in the expanding roles women have in collegiate football."

Marini, a native of Australia, earned a Bachelor's degree in Emergency Health from Monash University and a Bachelor's degree of Exercise and Sport Science at Deakin University -- both of which are in Australia. She played quarterback for the Gridiron Victoria Women's Tackle Football team, as well as the Monash Warriors Women's Gridiron club.