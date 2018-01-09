Bruce Arians on Nick Saban NFL rumors: 'A job he covets happens to be open'

Less than 24 hours after Alabama coach Nick Saban orchestrated one of the more remarkable comebacks in college football history by coming back from a 13-point second half deficit to stun Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Saban's name is being bandied about in NFL circles again.

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who recently retired after the 2017 season, told Colin Cowherd on FS1 that he wouldn't be surprised if Saban is interested in the vacant job with the NFL's New York Giants.

"It wouldn't surprise me. There's a job he covets and it just happens to be open... The Giants." — @BruceArians on Nick Saban returning to the NFL pic.twitter.com/BWcZl8lrNz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 9, 2018

"It would not surprise me," Arians said of Saban's potential NFL interest. "And there's a job he covets that happens to be open. But he's got a dynasty right now and another dynamite recruiting class. Why he would do it, I don't know. But it would not shock me if he did."

When pressed by Cowherd, Arians succinctly said that the job he believes Saban covets is the one with the Giants, "because they're the New York Giants."

Saban replaced quarterback Jalen Hurts -- a sophomore who has two losses in two years -- with true freshman Tua Tagovailoa in the second half, which provided a spark for a Crimson Tide offense that seemed lifeless in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Hawaii native tossed three touchdowns, including a 41-yard game-winner to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith in the bottom half of overtime to top the Bulldogs, 26-23.

Saban also leaned heavily on freshman tackle Alex Leatherwood, freshman running back Najee Harris and freshmen wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy.

Would Saban leave that foundation for the Giants? He just tied Crimson Tide legend Paul "Bear" Bryant with his sixth national championship, with five of his six coming in Tuscaloosa. Another one in the very near future looks extremely possible based on the young, talented players who showed out on college football's biggest stage Monday night in Atlanta.

Arians was a running backs coach at Alabama from 1981-82, and the offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide in 1997.