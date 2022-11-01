Bryan Harsin is "incredibly disappointed" over his dismissal from Auburn on Monday, the former Tigers coach wrote in a lengthy statement one day after he was fired less than two seasons into his tenure. Harsin reflected on his short-lived coaching stint that ended with a 9-12 (4-9 SEC) mark after he replaced Gus Malzahn following the 2020 season.

"I poured my heart and soul into this program and team," Harsin wrote. "We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise. Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way. I am very proud of the resolve shown by everyone in our facility and incredibly grateful for those at Auburn who stood by me and my family."

The athletic director who hired Harsin, Allan Greene, left his post just before the 2022 football season, leaving Harsin with few allies within the Auburn administration after a rocky first season in 2021. Though he never seemed to have the full backing of the university's power brokers, Harsin will leave with a nice parting gift in the form of a $15.3 million buyout. At just 46, Harsin will also take some experiences that could benefit him if and when he returns to coaching.

"Like any coach with the benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently," Harsin wrote. "I don't pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience. I truly believe Auburn has the potential to be a championship program once again. The resources, financial support and fan base are in place. There are good people throughout this program and University. With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless."

Harsin made no revelations about what could be next in his coaching career, but he did amass a 69-19 record in seven seasons at Boise State from 2014-20, and was receiving some buzz for jobs west of the Mississippi River as things disintegrated for him at Auburn. Specifically, Harsin was mentioned as a candidate for the Colorado and Arizona State jobs by CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd when those jobs came open earlier this season.

"As is life, my family and I will now turn the page and chart our next course, always grateful for the positive relationships formed and memories made on the Plains," Harsin wrote. "Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the Auburn Family."