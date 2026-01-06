Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood will return for his sophomore season, he announced, giving first-year Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham a cornerstone around which to build his debut roster.

Retaining Underwood was priority No. 1 for Whittingham upon his arrival at Michigan. The firing of Sherrone Moore and staff turnover that occurred in the wake of the stunning ouster cast uncertainty over the prized former five-star recruit's future. That Whittingham was able to keep Underwood in Ann Arbor is a major early victory for the veteran coach and could help him hit the ground running with a competitive first year in the Big Ten.

Teams in search of quarterback help would have knocked down the doors to land Underwood had he entered the transfer portal, but his contract with Michigan may have factored in his decision to stay. Underwood signed a multi-year deal out of high school that, per CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, pays him more than $2 million per season. His deal also comes with a significant buyout that would have made a transfer more challenging.

While Underwood's freshman season came with a number of hiccups, including his three-interception day in the Citrus Bowl loss to Texas last week, the Michigan quarterback also dazzled at times and displayed immense upside as a potential star in the making. He led the Wolverines to a 9-3 regular-season record, passed for 2,428 yards and ran for six touchdowns with a display of dual-threat talent.

Whittingham constructed an identity at Utah that revolved mostly around defense, but the staff he brings with him to Michigan has the potential to turn Underwood into a stellar playmaker. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck is a bright mind who produced statistical anomalies from his past quarterbacks and most recently developed Devon Dampier into a dual-threat standout. His track record suggests he can turn Underwood into a refined passer while utilizing his legs to construct a dynamic, yardage-eating attack.

If Underwood takes his expected step forward as a sophomore, the Michigan offense in total should benefit and improve upon its mediocre 2025 production. The Wolverines were just the 69th-highest-scoring team in the country and ranked No. 107 in passing offense during his debut season.

Despite all of the upheaval inside the Michigan program, retaining Underwood gives Michigan a bright outlook for 2026 and beyond. With three years of eligibility remaining, the former No. 1 overall recruit has ample time to reach his ceiling. If he taps into that potential this season, the Wolverines could contend for a College Football Playoff berth in Year 1 of the Whittingham era. After all, they were effectively one win shy of earning a spot in the bracket in 2025.