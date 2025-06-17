Less than two months after Bryce Underwood's arrival at Michigan, some of his new teammates were ready to test the Wolverines' new five-star freshman quarterback.

The opportunity came during Michigan's winter workouts, which include players competing against each other in 15-round, one-on-one sessions that feature sled pushes, races and other speed and agility exercises. Whoever wins each round gets a point.

Since the showdowns have players in similar weight classes pitted against each other, some of the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Underwood's early opponents were members of the Wolverines' defensive front seven, including standout senior defensive end TJ Guy. Not only did the 17-year old Underwood beat one of the defensive ends one day but he lost by just one point to another defensive end the next day.

It impressed both teammates and members of Michigan's staff, and Underwood hasn't stopped impressing since that point. He's become the clear favorite in the Wolverines' starting quarterback job and has more than lived up to the hype that comes along with being the No. 1-ranked overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.

"He's a unique and rare guy," a source told CBS Sports.

It's been a combination of Underwood's physical ability to go along with advanced maturity, work ethic and leadership skills for someone his age.

Despite players being given time off in May, Underwood has been a constant presence around Michigan's complex in the months since the end of spring practice. He sometimes takes part in throwing sessions with receivers well past midnight and is also present for workouts starting before 6 a.m., some of which include a private quarterback trainer.

Underwood has also continued to help the team with talent acquisition, including recently serving as the player host on five-star running back Savion Hiter's official visit.

"He's been amazing," one source said. "Awesome human being. Puts in a ton of work. Already commands a room, even with as young as he is. Has a goal to learn everybody's name in the building and gives the janitor the same respect that he gives the head coach. As a leader, he just gets it."

The physical part has stood out as well.

As part of spring practice, Michigan's quarterbacks would line up for a series of throwing drills such as throwing the ball into a net, throwing the ball over a trash can and other accuracy-related tests. There were times the other quarterbacks would go something like 3 for 5 on the throws and then Underwood, going last, would hit all five.

Simply put, watching Underwood has been much different than what Michigan saw from the three different quarterbacks that started games for the Wolverines last season.

It all contributes to why it's looking increasingly likely that Underwood ends up being the starting quarterback for the Wolverines when they open the season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.

"He reads the field really well, he gets the ball out, has a quick release and can deliver the ball on all three levels," a source said. "That was stuff the quarterbacks struggled with last year. So to see him doing that stuff is very encouraging."

