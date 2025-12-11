As Michigan begins a sudden coaching search, there's an obvious reality for whomever emerges as the program's next head man: Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is the top retention priority while coming off a dynamic freshman campaign. He started every game, led Michigan to a 9-3 record and finished the year ranked 28th in ESPN's QBR metric. Not bad for someone who turned 18 only 11 days before his collegiate debut on Aug. 30.

Now, Michigan needs to figure out a way to keep him amidst one of the more unexpected coaching changes in recent memory with Sherrone Moore being fired for cause due to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a Michigan employee.

There are no guarantees about Underwood's future in Ann Arbor. Teams are already circling. But there is at least some protection for Michigan amid this transition.

While the Wolverines are expected to let any recent signees who wish to part ways with Michigan out of their revenue share/grant of aid paperwork, many of the players already on the roster are bound by contracts.

Underwood signed a multi-year deal out of high school that sources indicate compensates him $2 million-plus a year. There is also a considerable buyout attached to his deal, according to those familiar with the contract, which would make it more complicated for Underwood to transfer if he wanted to do so.

How the industry is reacting to Michigan firing Sherrone Moore: 'Didn't think it was actually going to happen' Richard Johnson

Beyond the contractual language tying Underwood and Michigan together, there's also two realities that work in Michigan's favor.

First, Underwood IS Michigan football in 2025.

Underwood grew up just outside of Detroit, some 30 minutes from Michigan's campus. His jerseys are everywhere around the city. He's the most popular Wolverine of the post-Jim Harbaugh era.

"At the end of the day, Bryce is Michigan," a source said. "And he knows that."

Underwood could go to somewhere like LSU, where he flipped from late in the 2025 cycle. But he wouldn't have the resonance in Baton Rouge or anywhere else that he does in Ann Arbor. That sense of responsibility and loyalty toward home is a reason he flipped in the first place. In fairness, Underwood was initially perfectly willing to go to LSU out of high school. Being home and being close to family matters to Underwood, but it's not his singular priority.

Second, Moore's departure might be helpful in terms of keeping Underwood around.

Sources indicate Underwood wasn't thrilled with his development and coaching this season. Michigan threw the 121st fewest passes in the FBS this season. It's a big reason the Wolverines were targeting a dedicated quarterbacks coach this offseason to assist Moore (an o-line coach by trade) and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey with the room.

A fresh start with a new head coach/quarterbacks coach combo would be helpful for Michigan in its efforts to retain Underwood and keep him happy over the long term.

But there's also an obvious reality tied to Underwood's future: Other teams are circling.

Industry sources have indicated multiple high-level programs are expected to at least make a run at Underwood, who could be a cornerstone piece for a contender over the next few seasons. And with uncertainty comes opportunity for those programs looking to push Underwood out.

It's not expected that Underwood makes an immediate decision to transfer. But the Wolverines are going to have to make the right hire if they want to guarantee their franchise quarterback stays home.

Hiring a head coach is the top priority for Michigan football. Retaining Underwood isn't far behind.