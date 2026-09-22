No. 18 Michigan is off to a 3-0 start this season that hasn't been without controversy, nor has it been without big wins. A way-too-close-for-comfort win over Western Michigan had everybody not only openly questioning the decision-making process of replay reviews and how time works, but also wondering what the status of supposed QB wunderkind Bryce Underwood would be going forward.

Even his new coach, Kyle Whittingham, wouldn't openly commit to Underwood being the team's starter.

Underwood bounced back a bit against a much tougher defense in Oklahoma, and followed that upset win with his best performance of the season against an overmatched UTEP. But what awaits Underwood this week could be his biggest challenge to date.

The zone defense of Phil Parker and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

If Parker's defense is known for anything, it's the ability to consistently confuse opposing quarterbacks and bait them into turning the ball over. It's what they'll be looking to do on the road to pull off an upset this weekend, and they're facing a quarterback who has succumbed to these kinds of tricks far too frequently.

To this point in his career, Underwood has had far more trouble against zone defenses than man coverages. He's also seen them more because opponents understand this weakness and constantly look to exploit it. The numbers below will show you why.

Bryce Underwood Passer Efficiency Completion Rate YPA TD Rate INT Rate vs. Man 142.3 58.3% 6.7 8.3% 0.0% vs. Zone 125.6 61.8% 7.5 2.1% 3.1%

In truth, most QBs have worse numbers against zone coverage because they're more difficult to strike for big plays against. It's the primary reason defenses play it so much; so far this season, FBS defenses have been in zone 69.2% of the time. They want to limit explosive plays and force quarterbacks who may not be NFL caliber to put together long drives without making a mistake. If you watch a lot of college football, you understand that the QB who can consistently do that is few and far between. They're typically the ones that get drafted in the first round when their college careers are done.

So while Underwood isn't alone in having worse numbers against it, his splits are a bit more drastic than others. Here's how his numbers against zone compare to the average Power Four QB since the start of last season.

QB vs Zone Passer Efficiency Completion Rate YPA TD Rate INT Rate Bryce Underwood 125.6 61.8% 7.5 2.1% 3.1% Average P4 Starter 145.2 68.7% 8.3 3.5% 2.2%

If Underwood is ever to live up to the hype he had as a recruit coming to Michigan and lead the Wolverines to where they want to go, it's an area in which he must improve. He doesn't necessarily have to become elite, but it's hard to imagine Michigan winning a national title without him being at least average, and even that may not be enough. Remember, you have to win at least three playoff games to win the national title now, and you won't find many bad defenses among your likely opponents when you're there.

This Iowa defense will be a great opportunity for Underwood to show progress. He's already faced a difficult defense in this new offense, and now it's his fourth start, and it comes after a confidence-inspiring performance against UTEP. If Underwood can carry that momentum forward against the Hawkeyes, it could prove to be the turning point not just in a season for the Wolverines, but in Underwood's career. If not, he'll certainly get more opportunities, but the belief in his ability to do so will only diminish further.