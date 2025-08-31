Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood joined prestigious company on Saturday by starting in the No. 14 Wolverines' season-opener against New Mexico. Underwood, the No. 1-ranked quarterback and top player overall in the 2025 recruiting class per 247Sports, became just the third signal caller since 2013 to accomplish the feat.

Underwood joined Penn State's Christian Hackenberg (2013) and UCLA's Josh Rosen (2015) as the only quarterback prospects who started in their team's opener as true freshmen after finishing as the top-ranked quarterback recruit in their respective class.

Underwood finished 21 of 31 for 251 yards and a touchdown in Michigan's 34-17 win over New Mexico. He was sacked twice for a loss of five yards and did not generate any positive yards rushing, which was surprising giving his athletic ability.

Underwood won the starting job over Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and backup Jadyn Davis to become the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Michigan since 2009. Underwood originally committed to LSU before the highly touted quarterback flipped to Michigan weeks before signing day for an offer believed to be in the $10 million range, which gave the Wolverines a premier player at the position to build around after shaky quarterback play in the post-J.J. McCarthy era.

Next up, the Wolverines travel to Oklahoma for the biggest game of Week 2. Underwood figures to be one of the stories of the week in college football in the run-up to that game. Here's how his debut stacks up with other recent No. 1 QB prospects.

2025 Class: Bryce Underwood, Michigan

First start: Aug. 30, 2025 vs. New Mexico

After capturing a national title in Jim Harbaugh's final season at Michigan, the program entered a new era last season. What plagued the Wolverines throughout the season -- and was one of the primary reasons why the program finished 8-5 -- was inconsistent and lackluster quarterback play.



It's safe to say that early returns indicate that Michigan has its guy for the present and future. The crown jewel of Michigan's 2025 recruiting class earned the starting job as a freshman and is on track to become a household name -- if he hasn't already. If he plays up to his potential, Michigan will be in the CFP mix.

First start: Sept. 7, 2024 vs. Samford

It didn't take long for Lagway to get onto the field at Florida. In fact, Lagway entered Florida's Week 1 showdown against Miami after starting quarterback Graham Mertz exited the game with a concussion. Lagway made his debut as the starter the following week against Samford and had a performance to remember.

Lagway finished 18 of 25 for 456 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran five times for 16 yards. Lagway would go on to start the remainder of the year for the Gators after Mertz suffered a season-ending injury against Tennessee.

2023 Class: Arch Manning, Texas

First start: Sept. 21, 2024 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Manning became one of the biggest names in college football from the moment he stepped onto campus as a freshman. However, he had to wait his turn to become the starter for good. After making just one appearance in the Big 12 title game against Texas Tech in 2023, Manning appeared in eight games for the Longhorns last season.

Manning got a chance to make his first start in Week 4 against Louisiana-Monroe after Ewers suffered an abdominal strain. Manning finished 15 of 29 for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He would also start the following week against Mississippi State for his only two starts during the 2024 campaign.

2022 Class: Drew Allar, Penn State

First start: Sept. 2, 2023 vs. West Virginia

Allar, like most players on this list, had to wait to assume starting quarterback duties behind veteran signal caller Sean Clifford. Although Allar appeared in 10 different games during his freshman season, he didn't make his first start until Penn State's Week 1 clash with West Virginia in 2023. In that game, Allar impressed.

He finished 21 of 29 for 329 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-15 win over WVU. Allar is now entering his fourth college football season and projects as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2021 Class: Quinn Ewers, Texas

First start: Sept. 3, 2022 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Ewers left college as one of the most hyped quarterback prospects of the modern era. He bypassed his final season of high school football to enroll at Ohio State early before transferring to Texas -- the school he originally was committed to -- after his first year.

Ewers' college debut was also his first start. He finished 16 of 24 for 225 yards and a touchdown during a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe. In his three years as Texas' starter, he helped bring the program back to the national spotlight and led the Longhorns to back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff.

First start: Sept. 4, 2021 vs. Miami

The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick appeared in seven games during the 2020 season while serving as the backup to Mac Jones. Young finally got his opportunity to start in Alabama's 2021 season-opener against Miami and shined.

Young finished the day 27 of 38 for 344 yards and four touchdowns in a statement 44-13 win over the Hurricanes. Young went on to throw 47 touchdowns durung that 2021 season and led Alabama to the national title game against Georgia.

2019 Class: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

First start: Sept. 12, 2020 vs. Missouri State

Rattler appeared in three games and served as the backup to Jalen Hurts during the 2019 season before winning the starting job. Rattler made his first start in OU's season-opener in 2020 against Montana State and finished 14 of 17 for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

Rattler won the starting job the following season but was replaced by Caleb Williams midseason.

2018 Class: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

First start: Sept. 29, 2018 vs. Syracuse

Lawrence put together one of the most impressive freshman seasons by a quarterback despite entering the 2018 season as the backup to Kelly Bryant, who started the first four games before being replaced by Lawrence.

Lawrence exited his first start against Syracuse early after suffering a concussion, but managed to finish 10 of 15 for 93 yards. He returned the following week against Wake Forest and threw his first touchdown pass as the starting quarterback at Clemson in a blowout win. The Tigers, under Lawrence, went on to beat Alabama in the national title game later that season.