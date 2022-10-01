Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young injured his right shoulder early in the second quarter of Saturday's game against No. 20 Arkansas. With the No. 2 Crimson Tide holding a 14-0 lead on the road, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner landed awkwardly while being tackled by his ankles outside the pocket as he attempted to throw the ball away.

Though Young remained in for the next play, he grimaced on the ensuing throw and quickly made his way to the injury tent. He did not emerge for the next series as backup QB Jalen Milroe led Alabama on a quick scoring drive to give the visitors a 21-0 lead. Minutes later, Young jogged off into the locker room still wearing his pads.

Young entered Alabama's fifth game of the season having completed 68.6% of his passes for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions with two more scores on the ground. He was 7 of 13 for 173 yards with a touchdown and a pick through the first quarter-and-a-half of action against Arkansas.

A potential No. 1 overall pick in the forthcoming 2023 NFL Draft, Young threw for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns passing, three more rushing and seven interceptions as he led the Tide to a College Football Playoff runner-up finish last season.