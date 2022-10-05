Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young is "doing some things in practice" for the No. 1 Crimson Tide but remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, according to coach Nick Saban on Wednesday. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, suffered a shoulder sprain during Alabama's 49-26 win over Arkansas last week.

"No decision is going to be made until he decides, and we decide from a medical staff standpoint, whether he can go out there and functionally do his job," Saban told reporters.

Young exited the Arkansas game during the second quarter following a sack by Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders near the sideline. Young attempted a throw while falling to the ground and landed awkwardly with his right arm extended. Though he initially returned to the field on the next drive, he went into the injury tent after an incomplete third-down pass and then into the locker room. Despite returning to the sidelines in the third quarter with pads, he didn't return to the game.

Jalen Milroe filled in admirably for Young against the Razorbacks, passing for 65 yards and a touchdown while racking up 91 yards and another score on the ground. One of those runs was arguably the biggest play of the game. With the Crimson Tide clinging to a five-point lead after the Hogs scored 23 straight points, Milroe ripped off a 77-yard run with 14:30 to play to set the offense up at the 3-yard line. Jase McClellan punched it in two plays later to stop Arkansas' momentum.

The Crimson Tide will square off with the Aggies on Saturday night in one of the most anticipated coaching matchups of the season. Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher got into a war of words over the Aggies' use of new name, image and likeness rules during the offseason. There's no doubt that Saban will want to make a statement after the Aggies topped the Tide 41-38 in College Station last year.

"A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image and likeness," Saban said in May at a meeting of business leaders in Birmingham, Alabama. "We didn't buy one player. But I don't know if we're going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."

Fisher responded the day after video of the meeting became public.

"It's despicable that we have to sit here at this level of ball and say these things to defend the people of this organization, the kids, 17-year-old kids and their families," Fisher said. "It's amazing. Some people think they're God. Go dig into how 'God' did his deal. You may find out about a lot of things you don't want to know.

"We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody that's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It's despicable; it really is."

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will tee it up with Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 8 p.m. ET in the second game of the SEC on CBS Game of the Week doubleheader.