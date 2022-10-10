Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday he's hopeful that junior quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) can return for the third-ranked Crimson Tide on Saturday against No. 6 Tennessee. Young was dressed out but didn't play in Saturday's 24-20 win over Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Jalen Milroe filled in for Young, tossing three touchdowns and rushing for 83 yards.

"Bryce is getting re-evaluated today," Saban said, via: 247Sports. "I don't really know much, I haven't really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we're going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we'll see as the week progresses. But I don't have an update much more than that."

Young suffered a sprain to the AC joint in his shoulder during Alabama's 49-26 road win over Arkansas two weeks ago. Saban listed the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner as a game-time decision prior to Saturday's game vs. the Aggies but ultimately settled on Milroe under center. Milroe, a redshirt freshman, threw one interception and fumbled twice -- both of which resulted in drives that ended in Aggie touchdowns. Saban also commented on those mistakes.

"I just think Jalen played with a lot of anxiety," Saban said. "I don't think he allowed himself to let his training sort of guide him and trust and believe in it so that he could have success in executing plays. You can't turn the ball over and not execute plays like they're designed relative to the read of what you should and shouldn't do. So those things are all things that we all need to definitely improve on so that we can utilize all 11 players on our offensive team.

Young exited the Arkansas game two weeks ago during the second quarter following a sack by Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders near the sideline. He attempted a throw while falling to the ground and landed awkwardly with his right arm extended. Though he initially returned to the field on the next drive, he went into the injury tent after an incomplete third-down pass before heading into the locker room. Despite returning to the sidelines in the third quarter with pads, he didn't return to the game.

No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will square off at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.