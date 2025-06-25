Dan Lanning picked up a commitment from a blue-chip quarterback, and the newest Oregon pledge has a name that could give Ducks fans pause, particularly when they square off with Oregon State in their annual rivalry clash. Bryson Beaver is Oregon-bound as a four-star addition to the 2026 recruiting haul, which now ranks No. 29 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings after Wednesday's commitment.

Beaver, ironically, did not hold an offer from the program whose mascot matches his last name. He picked the Ducks after backing off his Boise State pledge earlier this month. Following his June 12 decommitment, the rising standout picked up offers from Oregon, Alabama, Ole Miss, Colorado, LSU and Auburn.

Presuming he sticks with the Ducks and eventually slots into the lineup, Beaver could go head-to-head with the Beavers in the rivalry series that takes place annually in a state whose nickname is "The Beaver State." Oregon and Oregon State announced following the former's departure from the Pac-12 that they would continue to meet on the gridiron but agreed only to a two-year deal. The upcoming 2025 clash in Eugene is the final planned contest, but decision-makers from both sides have stated numerous times that they wish to carry the tradition forward.

A fantastic showing at the Elite 11 Finals earned Beaver a fourth star. He debuted in the rankings last fall with an 84 grade and is quickly up to a 90 rating, making him a blossoming standout on the recruiting trail and one of the hottest names on the quarterback market. 247Sports' Andrew Ivins noted that Beaver excelled in 7-on-7 at the Elite 11 Finals, completing 18 of his 26 passes for 235 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Beaver earned a spot on the Elite 11 roster following his tremendous week of camp and, per 247Sports, was the sixth-best performer at the prestigious event.

Beaver plays his high school ball at Murrieta (Calif.) Vista Murrieta and made significant strides in his junior season. He went 8-4 as the starter last year on 229-of-345 passing with 3,214 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also handled 58 carries for 411 yards and an additional two scores.

According to 247Sports' Matt Prehm, Beaver is likely the only quarterback Oregon will seek in its 2026 class. The Ducks took a four-star signal-caller in their 2025 haul in the form of program legacy commit Akili Smith Jr., the son of 1990s Oregon great Akili Smith. They also signed No. 5 quarterback prospect Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele, but he transferred to California prior to spring camp.