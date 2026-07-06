Ex-Bucknell strength coach charged with felony aggravated hazing following 2024 death of player

A former Bucknell University strength and conditioning coach has been charged with felony aggravated hazing, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Monday. The charges from the 2024 death of freshman football player Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr., who collapsed during his first practice with the team.

Mark Kulbis surrendered to authorities Monday morning and was arraigned, with bail set at $10,000. He also faces misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and hazing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Dickey Jr., an offensive lineman, collapsed during a July 10, 2024, workout and died two days later at a nearby hospital. He was 18. An autopsy attributed his death to exertional rhabdomyolysis brought on by intense exercise combined with his body weight and sickle cell trait, according to the attorney general's office.

According to the criminal complaint, Kulbis put Dickey and his teammates through 100 "up-downs" and multiple full-body plank exercises during the July 10 session, despite having been told by other coaches that the drills were inappropriate and unsafe. Investigators said Kulbis had previously been informed of Dickey's sickle cell trait and had received training on the condition as well as on NCAA and state anti-hazing rules, but disregarded that information.

Dickey was visibly struggling during the workout, and Kulbis -- the only coach present in the training room at the time -- did not call for help until Dickey lost consciousness, authorities said.

"The facts show this was an intentional, deliberate hazing perpetrated by a coach who knew C.J.'s health condition made him vulnerable to extreme workouts," Attorney General Sunday said in a release. "The facts show this defendant received information about C.J.'s health condition, along with training about NCAA anti-hazing standards, and disregarded that information. This is an extraordinary tragedy, worsened by the fact that C.J.'s death was preventable."

The felony hazing charge stems from a Pennsylvania law enacted after the 2017 hazing death of Penn State student Tim Piazza. Sunday said the statute reflects the seriousness of hazing as criminal conduct that can range from humiliation to fatal harm.

Kulbis left his position at Bucknell in January 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Dickey's parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Bucknell last year, alleging the university was aware of their son's sickle cell trait diagnosis and cleared him to participate but failed to protect him. That civil case remains ongoing.

The NCAA requires sickle cell trait testing for all athletes and has noted that sudden deaths tied to the condition have occurred almost exclusively during conditioning sessions rather than games or skill work.