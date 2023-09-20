Former Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens died at age 66 due to injuries he suffered in a March bicycle accident, the Teevens family announced.

"Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved 'coach' has peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome," the Teevens family said in a statement. "Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family."

Teevens was hit by a truck while crossing a major road in St. Augustine, Florida, on his bike around 8:40 p.m. on March 20, according to documents obtained by the Valley News. Associate coach Sammy McCorkle has served as Dartmouth's acting coach since March. McCorkle informed the team of Teevens' passing Tuesday afternoon.

"We are confident and take comfort in the fact that he passed away knowing how much he was loved and admired."

"This is tragic news for Dartmouth and the entire football world," Dartmouth president Sian Leah Beilock and Mike Harrity, the Haldeman Family Director of Athletics and Recreation, said in an email tonight to the Dartmouth community. "Buddy not only was synonymous with Dartmouth football, he was a beloved coach and an innovative, inspirational leader who helped shape the lives of generations of students."

A former football and hockey player at Dartmouth, Teevens was named an honorable mention All-American and won the Ivy League title in 1978 on the gridiron. Teevens' hockey team also finished third in the NCAA hockey championships during his senior year. He went on to have a storied coaching career, including FBS head coaching stints at Tulane, and Stanford and a stretch working for Steve Spurrier at Florida.

After he was fired from Stanford in 2004, Teevens came back to his alma mater for a second stint in 2005 and went on a strong run. Before a 3-7 campaign in 2022, Teevens went 56-12 over the previous six seasons and won three Ivy League championships. He had a career head coaching record of 151-178-2, including 117-101-2 at Dartmouth.