Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-4, Buffalo 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls and the Bowling Green Falcons are set to square off in a Mid American East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 14th at UB Stadium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Buffalo will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Buffalo fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. Everything went their way against Central Michigan on Saturday as Buffalo made off with a 37-13 win.

Buffalo's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Cole Snyder, who threw for 232 yards on 20 of 32 attempts, and Ron Cook Jr., who rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Grant got in on the action as well, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Bowling Green as the team failed to score. They took a serious blow against Miami of Ohio, falling 27-0. Having soared to a lofty 38 points in the game before, Bowling Green's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Falcons weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 72 passing yards. Bowling Green is winless (0-4) when they've passed for that many yards or fewer.

With Buffalo's victory and Bowling Green's loss, both teams now sport identical 2-4 records.

Bowling Green will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for Buffalo against Bowling Green in their previous meeting back in October of 2022 as the team secured a 38-7 win. Will Buffalo repeat their success, or does Bowling Green have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Buffalo is a 4.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Bowling Green.