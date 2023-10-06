Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Central Michigan 3-2, Buffalo 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Buffalo Bulls are set to square off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on October 7th at UB Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Last Saturday, Central Michigan narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Eastern Michigan 26-23.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Central Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jase Bauer, who threw for 218 yards and a touchdown while completing 73.1% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Marion Lukes, who rushed for 47 yards.

After a 45-38 finish the last time they played, Buffalo and Akron decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Buffalo had just enough and edged Akron out 13-10.

Buffalo's defense made their presence known, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Red Murdock and his two sacks.

Central Michigan has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches. It's not like the team was facing easy opposition over that stretch either, as it included 2-2 South Alabama (Central Michigan's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 60% over those games). Buffalo's win on Saturday bumped their record up to 1-4.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the game is expected to be close, with Central Michigan going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Central Michigan didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Buffalo when the teams last played last November, but they still walked away with a 31-27 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Central Michigan since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Central Michigan is a 3-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo and Central Michigan both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.