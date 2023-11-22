3rd Quarter Report

Eastern Michigan needs a victory to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Buffalo 24-8.

Eastern Michigan has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 5-6, Buffalo 3-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $23.10

What to Know

Buffalo is 3-0 against Eastern Michigan since September of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UB Stadium. Buffalo is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The defenses reigned supreme when Buffalo and Miami of Ohio played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 37-point over/under. Buffalo took a 23-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami of Ohio.

Eastern Michigan can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Akron 30-27. The victory was just what Eastern Michigan needed coming off of a 49-23 loss in their prior match.

Samson Evans was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns. Hamze El-Zayat did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 92 receiving yards.

Eastern Michigan was down by three with only zero seconds left when they drove 25 yards for the winning score. Austin Smith hit Jere Getzinger from three yards out and that was all she wrote.

Buffalo has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season. As for Eastern Michigan, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

While only Buffalo took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Buffalo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Buffalo is playing at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Buffalo strolled past Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in September of 2022 by a score of 50-31. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Eastern Michigan's Smith, who rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 190 yards and a touchdown. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Buffalo still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Buffalo is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 37.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo has won all of the games they've played against Eastern Michigan in the last 5 years.

Sep 24, 2022 - Buffalo 50 vs. Eastern Michigan 31

Nov 02, 2019 - Buffalo 43 vs. Eastern Michigan 14

Sep 15, 2018 - Buffalo 35 vs. Eastern Michigan 28

Injury Report for Buffalo

Javien Cuff: doubtful (Ankle)

Jake Orlando: questionable (Foot)

Dylan Kedzior: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Lamar Sperling: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Eastern Michigan

No Injury Information