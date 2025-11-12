Teams looking to have a say in the MAC title chase meet when the Buffalo Bulls battle the Central Michigan Chippewas in MACtion on Wednesday night. Buffalo is coming off a 28-3 win at Bowling Green on Nov. 1, while Central Michigan dropped a 24-21 decision to Western Michigan that same day. The Bulls (5-4, 4-1 MAC), who are tied with three other teams for first in the conference, are 3-1 on the road this season. The Chippewas (5-4, 3-2 MAC), who are tied for fifth in the league, are 3-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., is at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Central Michigan leads the all-time series 8-4, including a 3-1 edge in games played at Mount Pleasant. The Chippewas are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Central Michigan vs. Buffalo picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buffalo vs. Central Michigan. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Central Michigan vs. Buffalo:

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan spread Central Michigan -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Buffalo vs. Central Michigan over/under 44.5 points Buffalo vs. Central Michigan money line Central Michigan -122, Buffalo +102

How to make Buffalo vs. Central Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (44.5 points). The Bulls have gone over the total in four of the last eight games, while the Chippewas have been over in three of their past four. The teams combined for 50 points in their last meeting, a 37-13 Buffalo win in 2023.

The model has Buffalo quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson throwing for two touchdowns, while Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas also finds the end zone more than once. The teams combine for 54 points as the Over clears in well over 60% of simulations

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Central Michigan, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?