The Buffalo Bulls (5-6) will try to earn their bowl eligibility when they host the Akron Zips (2-9) in a makeup game on Friday afternoon. Buffalo is riding a three-game losing streak following an overtime loss to Kent State last week. Akron snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 44-12 win at Northern Illinois its last time out. This game was originally supposed to be played two weeks ago, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bulls are favored by 11 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Akron odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 55.

Buffalo vs. Akron spread: Buffalo -11

Buffalo vs. Akron over/under: 55 points

Buffalo vs. Akron money line: Buffalo -455, Akron +345

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo should have plenty of motivation on Friday afternoon, as it is one win away from gaining its bowl eligibility. The Bulls have lost three straight games, but the most recent losses came by a combined seven points. They rattled off a five-game winning streak in conference play earlier in the season, with three of those wins coming by at least 19 points each.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Snyder has thrown for 2,501 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, while the rushing attack has racked up nearly 2,000 yards. Akron has seen its fair share of blowout losses this year, with four of its nine setbacks coming by 18 points or more. Buffalo has won and covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why Akron can cover

Akron is coming off its best performance of the season, as it rolled to a 44-12 win over Northern Illinois for its first MAC win of the campaign. The Zips scored 20 points in the second quarter to take complete control of the contest. Junior quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. threw three touchdown passes in the win, while sophomore running back Cam Wiley rushed for 128 yards.

Buffalo is riding a three-game losing streak coming into this matchup after having aspirations of playing in the conference title game, so it could have trouble staying focused on this matchup. The Bulls have been favored in three of their six losses, so they have not proven that they are worthy of being backed on Friday. Akron has quietly been underrated in the betting market, covering the spread in five of its last seven games.

