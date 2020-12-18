Who's Playing

Ball State @ No. 23 Buffalo

Current Records: Ball State 5-1; Buffalo 5-0

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Buffalo Bulls and the Ball State Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Ford Field. Ball State will need to watch out since Buffalo has now posted big point totals in their last five contests.

The Bulls ran circles around the Akron Zips this past Saturday, and the extra yardage (507 yards vs. 204 yards) paid off. Buffalo took their game at home with ease, bagging a 56-7 win over Akron. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35 to nothing. Buffalo's RB Kevin Marks was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 182 yards on 15 carries.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Zips' offensive line to sack the QB four times total. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals came out on top in a nail-biter against the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday, sneaking past 30-27. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 27-13 deficit. WR Justin Hall continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, catching ten passes for two TDs and 175 yards. Drew Plitt's 55-yard touchdown toss to Hall in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Buffalo up to 5-0 and Ball State to 5-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo enters the matchup with only five passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. Less enviably, Ball State is 10th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 284.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Buffalo and Ball State both have one win in their last two games.